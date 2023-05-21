Sorry For Party Rocking
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Pauz presents
SORRY FOR PARTY ROCKING
Main Room:
Wavy BB
Salenie Beanie
Take it back to a simpler time, where pop and dance music went hand in hand at every party. The only party where you can get down to these iconic club bangers and fist bump all night long like it's still 2012!
🌈💘💘 Good vibes only! 💘💘🌈 💙🧡 Fun / neon attire is encouraged! 🧡💙
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/05-20.html
pop.
10pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after.
Info
credits
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That