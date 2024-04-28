OtebNSolrac & DNA Lounge present

SPACE FACTORY

Main Room:

OtebNSolrac

Bodega Jay

Welcome to Space Factory! 🚀

Get ready to blast off into a night of Tech House beats and underground sounds at DNA Lounge SF! Join us for a one of a kind experience as we bring together The Hottest House Music United Under One Roof at DNA Lounge SF. Bringing the hottest House DJs The Dynamic twin DJ duo, OtebNSolrac, along with the debut of SF's newest sensation, Bodega Jay!

Prepare to be mesmerized by the stellar performances of OtebNSolrac and the debut excitement of Bodega Jay, as they transport you to another dimension with their house shaking beats and curated sounds. Whether you're grooving to the futuristic sounds of Tech House, feeling the soulful rhythms of House music, or diving into the raw energy of the underground,

Space Factory promises an out-of-this-world experience that will leave you craving more. So, gather your crew and join us as we transform DNA Lounge SF into the ultimate Space Factory of sound. Don't miss out on the party of the year -- grab your tickets now!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/04-27.html

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$18 advance;

$23 door.