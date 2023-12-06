Performing Live:

SPREAD EAGLE -- https://www.spreadeagle.us/

ROYAL REBELS -- https://www.facebook.com/royalrebelsband

CORVUS LORE -- https://www.corvuslore.com/

Remember when we could afford to live in Manhattan? Before it became a clean, safe, lipsynched island of trust fund babies? Remember when we could walk down Avenue A swilling a 40oz, or when we Couldn't walk down Avenue B, for fear of our lives? Remember when the dirty East Village streets influenced a sound that was as real as the City was? Remember the name Spread Eagle? That's right, Spread Fucking Eagle! Well, the seminal roving Streetmetal gang is back with an even badder attitude. They're pissed off about what's happened to their city, and have something to remind us about. Spread Eagle promise to put the word Danger back into the absent minds of rock and roll.

The Royal Rebels hail from San Jose, CA. Comprised of various members of local and international bands, The Rebels came together to light a fire under the ass of Rock and Roll. Raw, unfiltered and unapologetic, just the way rock music is supposed to be.

Corvus Lore- It's all about the songs. For this band, the motivation has always been to write music that is memorable, inspiring, and possesses the perfect blend of the various styles of rock music that they grew up on -- keeping original rock music alive today. Corvus lore takes you on a heavy musical ride, delivering songs that makes you set the needle back and want to listen again, and again.

glam. metal. hair metal. rock. hard rock.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/06-11d.html

Watch and listen:

Spread Eagle: Switchblade Serenade: https://youtu.be/sQfbxl1rmLw

Royal Rebels: What Ya Got: https://youtu.be/JtzOkwLGUoo

Corvus Lore: Romantic Traffic: https://youtu.be/vitpJwbRQPQ