STAR CRASH: A MONTHLY SYNTHPOP EVENT

TBA!

Now reinitializing the cosmic collision... STAR CRASH is back! A monthly synthpop soiree from the other side of space, featuring a prismatic panoply of live electronic musicians & creators from the Bay Area & beyond. Synthpop, indie dance, indie pop, electropop, synth rock, darkwave, electroclash, synthwave/popwave... all are fair game in this Neo Synth Glam Wave. Wear all your sparkles, neon, LED finery and space disco attire you've been waiting forever to take out on the town!

synthpop. electro pop. indie dance.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

trew

all ages.

$15.

https://www.facebook.com/starcrashsf