Star Crash: A Monthly Synthpop Event

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

STAR CRASH: A MONTHLY SYNTHPOP EVENT

TBA!

Now reinitializing the cosmic collision... STAR CRASH is back! A monthly synthpop soiree from the other side of space, featuring a prismatic panoply of live electronic musicians & creators from the Bay Area & beyond. Synthpop, indie dance, indie pop, electropop, synth rock, darkwave, electroclash, synthwave/popwave... all are fair game in this Neo Synth Glam Wave. Wear all your sparkles, neon, LED finery and space disco attire you've been waiting forever to take out on the town!

synthpop. electro pop. indie dance.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

No title

trew

all ages.

$15.

https://www.facebook.com/starcrashsf

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - Star Crash: A Monthly Synthpop Event - 2021-10-01 05:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Star Crash: A Monthly Synthpop Event - 2021-10-01 05:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Star Crash: A Monthly Synthpop Event - 2021-10-01 05:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Star Crash: A Monthly Synthpop Event - 2021-10-01 05:00:00 ical