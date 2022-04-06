Suffocation + Atheist
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
SUFFOCATION -- https://www.suffocationofficial.com/
ATHEIST -- https://www.facebook.com/atheistband
SOREPTION -- https://www.facebook.com/soreption
CONTRARIAN -- https://www.facebook.com/contrarianmetal
death metal. tech death metal. thrash metal. prog metal.
doors @ 6:30pm;
show @ 7pm.
all ages.
$20 advance;
$27 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/06-03.html
Watch and listen:
Suffocation: As Grace Descends: http://youtu.be/Jp1YSf_5mr8
Suffocation: Abomination Reborn: http://youtu.be/i6nrglujp1U
Soreption: Children of The Automaton: http://youtu.be/HqrhKYeJ5Kw
Contrarian: In A Blink of An Eye: http://youtu.be/OQlIeVADEoE
