SWALLOW THE SUN -- http://www.swallowthesun.net/

WILDERUN -- https://www.wilderun.com/

ABIGAIL WILLIAMS -- https://www.facebook.com/abigailwilliamsofficial

death metal. doom metal. black metal. gothic metal. folk metal.

doors @ 6:30pm;

show @ 7pm - 10pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$25 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/12-17c.html

Watch and listen:

Swallow The Sun: Woven Into Sorrow: http://youtu.be/XKq4iECc8EA

Swallow The Sun: Firelights: http://youtu.be/Wul2yeGo3Wk

Swallow The Sun: Rooms And Shadows: http://youtu.be/0_veG-Hv4I8

Wilderun: O Resolution: http://youtu.be/q-xEIOXsl4w

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
