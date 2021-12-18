Swallow The Sun
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
SWALLOW THE SUN -- http://www.swallowthesun.net/
WILDERUN -- https://www.wilderun.com/
ABIGAIL WILLIAMS -- https://www.facebook.com/abigailwilliamsofficial
death metal. doom metal. black metal. gothic metal. folk metal.
doors @ 6:30pm;
show @ 7pm - 10pm.
all ages.
$20 advance;
$25 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/12-17c.html
Watch and listen:
Swallow The Sun: Woven Into Sorrow: http://youtu.be/XKq4iECc8EA
Swallow The Sun: Firelights: http://youtu.be/Wul2yeGo3Wk
Swallow The Sun: Rooms And Shadows: http://youtu.be/0_veG-Hv4I8
Wilderun: O Resolution: http://youtu.be/q-xEIOXsl4w
