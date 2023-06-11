Synergy West
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Attack The Music presents
SYNERGY WEST
Main Room:
Moe Shop
2TD
Assertive
Plus guest, TBA!
A killer line-Up of talent, featuring Assertive, Moe Shop, 2TD, and a special guest from Japan. We're bringing the Japanese club experience to DNA Lounge with Assertive, you'll get future-funky with Moe Shop, and find Shelter with 2TD. And to top it off, we've got All Hell Breaks Loops bringing the super slick visuals.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/11-05.html
future funk. hardcore.
7pm - midnight.
all ages.
$30 limited advance;
$35 after;
$45 door.
