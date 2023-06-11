Attack The Music presents

SYNERGY WEST

Main Room:

Moe Shop

2TD

Assertive

Plus guest, TBA!

A killer line-Up of talent, featuring Assertive, Moe Shop, 2TD, and a special guest from Japan. We're bringing the Japanese club experience to DNA Lounge with Assertive, you'll get future-funky with Moe Shop, and find Shelter with 2TD. And to top it off, we've got All Hell Breaks Loops bringing the super slick visuals.

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/11-05.html

future funk. hardcore.

7pm - midnight.

all ages.

$30 limited advance;

$35 after;

$45 door.