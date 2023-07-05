Team 2024 Finals Contest
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bare Chest Calendar presents
TEAM 2024 FINALS CONTEST
Main Room:
Mark Paladini
Prince Wolf
Come support our Finalists as they compete to be on the 2024 Calendar, our 40th Edition! See them in their fantasy gear, get to know them better during the question and answer, and watch them strip their shirts off and bare their chests!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/05-06a.html
3pm - 6:30pm.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show.
