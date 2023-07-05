Team 2024 Finals Contest

TEAM 2024 FINALS CONTEST

Main Room:

Mark Paladini

Prince Wolf

Come support our Finalists as they compete to be on the 2024 Calendar, our 40th Edition! See them in their fantasy gear, get to know them better during the question and answer, and watch them strip their shirts off and bare their chests!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/05-06a.html

3pm - 6:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/449746323959486/

