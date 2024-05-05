Kandi Love and PLUR Alliance present

THE AFTER PARTY

Above DNA:

Blake The Chemist

Corrine & Duchess

Psymatik -b2b- Autopsy

Sneakerz

trew

Switchblade

Dazzle Room:

Dozage

Dr1ft

Kaos

Nessli

TreeKat

It is a dark time for the Rebellion. Although the Death Star has been destroyed, Corporate troops have driven the Rebel forces from their hidden base and pursued them across the galaxy. Evading the dreaded Corporate Starfleet, a group of freedom fighters led by Tiny Plurwalker has established a new secret base on the remote world of Above DNA. Pick up the pace and join us for the high energy night with some of the best DJs this part of Earth has spawned.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-04d.html

d+b. house. techno. psytrance. bass.

9pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$10 limited advance;

$15 advance;

$20 door;

$10 off with How Weird ticket.