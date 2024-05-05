The After Party

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Kandi Love and PLUR Alliance present

THE AFTER PARTY

Above DNA:

Blake The Chemist

Corrine & Duchess

Psymatik -b2b- Autopsy

Sneakerz

No title

trew

Switchblade

Dazzle Room:

Dozage

Dr1ft

Kaos

Nessli

TreeKat

It is a dark time for the Rebellion. Although the Death Star has been destroyed, Corporate troops have driven the Rebel forces from their hidden base and pursued them across the galaxy. Evading the dreaded Corporate Starfleet, a group of freedom fighters led by Tiny Plurwalker has established a new secret base on the remote world of Above DNA. Pick up the pace and join us for the high energy night with some of the best DJs this part of Earth has spawned.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-04d.html

d+b. house. techno. psytrance. bass.

9pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$10 limited advance;

$15 advance;

$20 door;

$10 off with How Weird ticket.

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - The After Party - 2024-05-05 06:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - The After Party - 2024-05-05 06:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - The After Party - 2024-05-05 06:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The After Party - 2024-05-05 06:00:00 ical