The After Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Kandi Love and PLUR Alliance present
Above DNA:
Blake The Chemist
Corrine & Duchess
Psymatik -b2b- Autopsy
Sneakerz
Switchblade
Dazzle Room:
Dozage
Dr1ft
Kaos
Nessli
TreeKat
It is a dark time for the Rebellion. Although the Death Star has been destroyed, Corporate troops have driven the Rebel forces from their hidden base and pursued them across the galaxy. Evading the dreaded Corporate Starfleet, a group of freedom fighters led by Tiny Plurwalker has established a new secret base on the remote world of Above DNA. Pick up the pace and join us for the high energy night with some of the best DJs this part of Earth has spawned.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-04d.html
d+b. house. techno. psytrance. bass.
9pm - 2:30am.
all ages.
$10 limited advance;
$15 advance;
$20 door;
$10 off with How Weird ticket.
