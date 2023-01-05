The Afterparty: End of Season Rager
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Alpha Epsilon Zeta, Azaad, & Zahanat present
THE AFTERPARTY: END OF SEASON RAGER
Main Room:
Casino Bleu
Shlok Gore
Ishaan Ghose
Rylen
Roopz
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/04-30.html
bollywood. hiphop. pop.
9pm - 1am.
18+ with ID.
$12 limited advance;
$16 after;
$20 day of show.
