The Afterparty: End of Season Rager

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Alpha Epsilon Zeta, Azaad, & Zahanat present

THE AFTERPARTY: END OF SEASON RAGER

Main Room:

Casino Bleu

Shlok Gore

Ishaan Ghose

Rylen

Roopz

No title

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/04-30.html

bollywood. hiphop. pop.

9pm - 1am.

18+ with ID.

$12 limited advance;

$16 after;

$20 day of show.

