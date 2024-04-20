Performing Live:

THE BUNNY THE BEAR

BLOOD ORCHID

Plus guests, TBA!

The Bunny The Bear are a synth-heavy rock band from Buffalo, New York fronted by two guys wearing bunny and bear masks. Formed in 2008 by vocalist/songwriter Matthew \"The Bunny\" Tybor (and joined in 2015 by Jacob \"The Bear\" Reeves), the band has released a total of 8 full length albums, 5 of which were on the legendary independent label Victory Records. Over the last decade, the duo, along with a revolving cast of co-conspirators, have cultivated a sound, at times, as odd as their stage presence, but incredibly unique nonetheless. They are known for their eclectic style of post-hardcore, taking influence from a variety of rock, pop and electronic sub-genres, creating something unique and mesmerizing in the process.

trew

Blood Orchid is a Miami born singer, songwriter & producer. Known for his eclectic style & drawing on themes of solitude, individuality & obsession in his music and visual art. His production style is influenced by thrash, post punk, indie rock, pop & rave music.

post hardcore. synth rock. synth pop.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$16 advance;

$21 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/04-19d.html

Watch and listen:

Blood Orchid: Doom & Gloom: https://youtu.be/Nk39XCap_Wg