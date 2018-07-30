The Darts
Performing Live:
THE DARTS -- http://www.soundsofdisneyland.com/
THE ATOM AGE -- https://www.facebook.com/theatomage
MEAN MOTOR SCOOTER -- http://www.meanmotorscootertx.com/
HARLEY ROTHER -- https://www.facebook.com/harley.rother
garage. punk. surf.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 8:30pm.
all ages.
$12 advance;
$15 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/07-29d.html
Watch and listen:
The Darts: The Cat's Meow: http://youtu.be/YEli8nf7O6w
