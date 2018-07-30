The Darts

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103

Performing Live:

THE DARTS -- http://www.soundsofdisneyland.com/

THE ATOM AGE -- https://www.facebook.com/theatomage

MEAN MOTOR SCOOTER -- http://www.meanmotorscootertx.com/

HARLEY ROTHER -- https://www.facebook.com/harley.rother

garage. punk. surf.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$12 advance;

$15 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/07-29d.html

Watch and listen:

The Darts: The Cat's Meow: http://youtu.be/YEli8nf7O6w

Info
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
