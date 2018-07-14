THE DIRTY TALK GAME SHOW

The Dirty Talk Game Show is a fun night where four naughty-tongued panelists fight the clock to say just the right thing, before the other panelists steal the clock and finish it up right.

In turn each naughty panelist is given a topic to talk about for sixty seconds without repeating themselves, pausing too long, or deviating from the subject (They can be deviants, they just can't deviate from the subject). If they do any of that, the other panelists pounce and steal the timer and finish it out. The winner with the most naughty points will be crowned the Filthiest Mouth in San Francisco. Join us to cheer on your favorite naughty panelist!

Follow The Dirty Talk Game Show on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dirtytalkgameshow

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/07-13c.html

7pm - 9:30pm.

21+ with ID.

$15.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/169580473718612/