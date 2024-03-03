1UP Crew & DAM Events present

THE GETDOWN R&B JAM + BATTLE

Above DNA:

1UP Crew

DAM Events

Ho11is

Dazzle Room:

Kamryn Chadwick

trew

GJ Pena

The official DAMSF R&B GetDown Afterparty + Dance Battle! Good music, great vibes, lots of dancing. Featuring prizes for competitors + best dressed attendee. Doors / registration 9pm. Prelims begin 9:30pm.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/03-02d.html

Watch and listen:

Cypher Afterparty Highlights: https://youtu.be/PPLYXi34a-M

r&b. hiphop. mixed genre arts. mixed genre dance.

8:30pm - 1am.

all ages.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.

https://www.thedamevent.com/damsf24/