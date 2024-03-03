The Getdown R&B Jam + Battle
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
1UP Crew & DAM Events present
THE GETDOWN R&B JAM + BATTLE
Above DNA:
1UP Crew
DAM Events
Ho11is
Dazzle Room:
Kamryn Chadwick
GJ Pena
The official DAMSF R&B GetDown Afterparty + Dance Battle! Good music, great vibes, lots of dancing. Featuring prizes for competitors + best dressed attendee. Doors / registration 9pm. Prelims begin 9:30pm.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/03-02d.html
Watch and listen:
Cypher Afterparty Highlights: https://youtu.be/PPLYXi34a-M
r&b. hiphop. mixed genre arts. mixed genre dance.
8:30pm - 1am.
all ages.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
https://www.thedamevent.com/damsf24/
Info
credits