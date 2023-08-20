The Less I Know: Tame Impala Dance Party

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

THE LESS I KNOW: TAME IMPALA DANCE PARTY

Main Room:

Bit

Parks

2nite

Take a journey through the music of Tame Impala at this dance party love letter to the psychedelic indie king! Rock out to everything from Currents, The Slow Rush, Lonerism, InnerSpeaker, and everything in-between. Sway, dance, and sing-along to other indie/psychedlic rock artists like Mgmt, Rufus Du Sol, Beach House, Polo and Pan, Phoenix, Empire of the Sun, The Drums, Mild High Club, Odesza, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Jungle, SG Lewis, Disclosure and more!

No title

trew

Experience:

• Tame Impala music video projections

• Professional photographers

• Glittery Balloon Decorations

• And more surprises!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/08-19.html

Watch and listen:

The Less I Know: Tame Impala Dance party: https://youtu.be/kCYMVhtqkyM

indie psychedelic. indie electronic.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - The Less I Know: Tame Impala Dance Party - 2023-08-20 06:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - The Less I Know: Tame Impala Dance Party - 2023-08-20 06:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - The Less I Know: Tame Impala Dance Party - 2023-08-20 06:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Less I Know: Tame Impala Dance Party - 2023-08-20 06:00:00 ical