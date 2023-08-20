The Less I Know: Tame Impala Dance Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents
THE LESS I KNOW: TAME IMPALA DANCE PARTY
Bit
Parks
2nite
Take a journey through the music of Tame Impala at this dance party love letter to the psychedelic indie king! Rock out to everything from Currents, The Slow Rush, Lonerism, InnerSpeaker, and everything in-between. Sway, dance, and sing-along to other indie/psychedlic rock artists like Mgmt, Rufus Du Sol, Beach House, Polo and Pan, Phoenix, Empire of the Sun, The Drums, Mild High Club, Odesza, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Jungle, SG Lewis, Disclosure and more!
• Tame Impala music video projections
• Professional photographers
• Glittery Balloon Decorations
• And more surprises!
indie psychedelic. indie electronic.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$30 door.
