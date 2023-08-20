Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

THE LESS I KNOW: TAME IMPALA DANCE PARTY

Main Room:

Bit

Parks

2nite

Take a journey through the music of Tame Impala at this dance party love letter to the psychedelic indie king! Rock out to everything from Currents, The Slow Rush, Lonerism, InnerSpeaker, and everything in-between. Sway, dance, and sing-along to other indie/psychedlic rock artists like Mgmt, Rufus Du Sol, Beach House, Polo and Pan, Phoenix, Empire of the Sun, The Drums, Mild High Club, Odesza, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Jungle, SG Lewis, Disclosure and more!

trew

Experience:

• Tame Impala music video projections

• Professional photographers

• Glittery Balloon Decorations

• And more surprises!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/08-19.html

Watch and listen:

The Less I Know: Tame Impala Dance party: https://youtu.be/kCYMVhtqkyM

indie psychedelic. indie electronic.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.