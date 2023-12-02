The Wednesday Rave 'N Dance
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents
THE WEDNESDAY RAVE 'N DANCE
Main Room:
DJ Cip
2nite
Woe what a night. On Friday the 13th, step into your very own Nevermore Rave 'N Dance Irl with a tribute dance party to all things Wednesday and Addam's Family! Bring your best Wednesday looks and dark dance moves as we celebrate the black cloud pigtailed wonder - spooky hilarity will ensue!
Experience:
• \"Wednesday Dance\" Contest at Midnight
• Wednesday inspired video projections
• Spooky Nevermore Rave 'N Dance inspired decorations
• Photo-ops with professional photographers
• Take your photo with a Wednesday standee
• And more surprises!
Dress: Wednesday Goth Black. Prom White Looks. Colorful Enid Sinclair. Or whatever you feel like!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/02-11.html
Watch and listen:
The Wednesday Dance: https://youtu.be/RG8ekeDESmI
Wednesday Blood Rave: https://youtu.be/nmNgQTuRB04
The OG Wednesday Dance: https://youtu.be/F3jnymeJof4
How to Dance Goth: https://youtu.be/wD4hB4o79w0
pop. gothic. indie. emo. sad girl bops.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$30 door.
