Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

THE WEDNESDAY RAVE 'N DANCE

Main Room:

DJ Cip

2nite

Woe what a night. On Friday the 13th, step into your very own Nevermore Rave 'N Dance Irl with a tribute dance party to all things Wednesday and Addam's Family! Bring your best Wednesday looks and dark dance moves as we celebrate the black cloud pigtailed wonder - spooky hilarity will ensue!

trew

Experience:

• \"Wednesday Dance\" Contest at Midnight

• Wednesday inspired video projections

• Spooky Nevermore Rave 'N Dance inspired decorations

• Photo-ops with professional photographers

• Take your photo with a Wednesday standee

• And more surprises!

Dress: Wednesday Goth Black. Prom White Looks. Colorful Enid Sinclair. Or whatever you feel like!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/02-11.html

Watch and listen:

The Wednesday Dance: https://youtu.be/RG8ekeDESmI

Wednesday Blood Rave: https://youtu.be/nmNgQTuRB04

The OG Wednesday Dance: https://youtu.be/F3jnymeJof4

How to Dance Goth: https://youtu.be/wD4hB4o79w0

pop. gothic. indie. emo. sad girl bops.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.