DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Main Room:

Snaq

Chapas

Jstnugget

Get ready to relive your angsty glory days of emo, pop punk, and nu metal at 'Thnks Fr Th Mmrs': Back 2 School edition! Embrace the Back-to-School theme and don your plaid skirts, band tees, and Converse sneakers as you dance the night away to the soundtracks of your youth. Whether you're rekindling old memories or discovering these iconic sounds for the first time, 'Thnks Fr Th Mmrs' guarantees a night of headbanging, fist-pumping, and heart-on-sleeve singalongs. Get ready to scream your heart out and rock on until the early hours - because some things are just too good to leave in the past.

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-14.html

emo. pop punk. nu metal.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.

Concerts & Live Music, This & That
