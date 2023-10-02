Thnks Fr Th Mmrs
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Spin And Destroy presents
THNKS FR TH MMRS
Above DNA:
Chapas
Snaq
Plus guests, TBA!
SAD is bringing back Thnks Fr The Mmrs for a special Valentine's Day heartbreak edition. Thnks Fr The Mmrs is a nostalgic throwback night to prove it's not just a phase to mom and dad! Listen to the songs you would play while you removed your crush from your MySpace top 10.
Expect to cry your heart out to songs from My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Sum 41, Paramore, A Day to Remember, and more!
Plus cool photo installation to show off that rawr-ing scene look, and let your ex know you still look good with streaks in your hair.
pop punk. emo. hardcore. punk.
9pm - 1am.
18+ with ID.
$5 limited advance;
$10 after;
$15 day of show.
