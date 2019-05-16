Performing Live:

THRILL KILL KULT -- https://www.mylifewiththethrillkillkult.com/

CURSE MACKEY -- https://www.facebook.com/cursemackey1

Plus guests, TBA!

Thrill Kill Kult, or My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult if you're not into the whole brevity thing, is Chicago's premier electro-industrial band with everything you could dream of: cheeky lyrics, Satanist sex appeal, fuzzy guitars, robotic sounds, and a revolving cast of super talented musicians. The band met in the heyday of new wave and goth, the late 80s, while touring with seminal industrial band Ministry, so their buzzy take on industrial is no surprise. What is a surprise, however, is that the band is going just as strong now as before, playing amazingly energetic live sets and releasing a new album this year on their own label -- and their enduring passion experimentation with sounds and genres (everything from disco to psych) has only improved the industrial scene as a whole. The band does not hide their love for B horror movies of yore, and samples dialog to use as intros to their mixed-genre masterpieces. Thrill Kill Kult is as catchy as it is dark -- and who could resist some of their darker elements such as their innate aggression, that you can dance to of course. Nothing is too gay, too blasphemous, or too off limits for Thrill Kill Kult. Don't forget that this is the band that toted a Jesus strapped to the cross equipped with a dildo and demoness for their \"Sexplosion\" tour, and who has releases called \"Kooler Than Jesus\" and \"Sex on Wheelz.\" That sexy energy and experimental take on industrial has only gotten better with time.

industrial.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm.

all ages.

$22 advance;

$30 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/05-15.html

