REAF Strip Show presents

TOP SHELF COCKT-TAILS: TALES OF SIPPING AND STRIPPING

Watch your favorite cocktails come to life in a bar hopping series of dance montages where someone -- or everyone -- loses their clothes by the end. Last year's sold out show, \"Manustript,\" featured literary tales with happy endings. This year we'll bring you a boozy romp around San Francisco with as much fun, dance and merriment (and yes, nudity) as possible.

VIP Seated and Voyeur Standing tickets include the After Party with the Cast in the upstairs lounge after the show with complimentary Ketel One cocktails, tasty bites and photo ops with the cast.

Come early to watch our pre-show gogo entertainment.

Proceeds benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation of San Francisco.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/06-17.html

vaudeville. burlesque.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm.

21+ with ID.

$45 Gen. Adm.;

$69 Voyeur Standing;

$100 VIP Seats.