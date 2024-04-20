Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: TAYLOR LAUNCH PARTY

Main Room:

Cip

2nite

All is fair and love and poetry. Join us for this unforgettable night as we celebrate the release of The Tortured Poets Department for the very first time -- this lyrical gift from The Chairman herself, Taylor Swift. Get your bracelets ready and your best Taylor looks together as we unite under one roof to dance and sing along to the new Tpd tracks + songs from Taylor's full library of music (and yes, all the Taylor's Versions). If you don't cry tears of joy at least once this night, then you're not doing it right.

trew

Experience:

• Taylor Swift music video projections

• Glittery decorations

• Taylor Swift inspired outfits highly encouraged

• Professional photographers

• And more surprises!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/04-19.html

Watch and listen:

Tortured Poets Department Dance Party): https://youtu.be/UC0TfhedRGM

pop. country.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$25 after;

$35 door.