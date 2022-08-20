Trappin in SF: Vol. 2
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bay Area Phonk & FSTVS present
TRAPPIN IN SF: VOL. 2
Above DNA:
Lil' Rocketman
$paceamoeba
Años
Johnny 5
Nebakaneza
The follow up to our sold out event returns to DNA Lounge with $paceamoeba joining us from New York, with Lil' Rocketman, a 24 yr old Phonk music producer, audio engineer, artist/animator, documentarian, and supreme leader from Boulder Colorado.
Local heroes Años, Johnny 5, and Nebakaneza round out this stellar lineup of purple flavored music.
Phonk music is for fans of Phonk Killer, DJ Smokey, Yung Vamp, Pharmacist, Kordhell, Kute, Dxrk ダーク, 7vvch, Ghostface Playa, Berrymane, Holy Mob, and Soudiere.
Midtempo is for fans of Rezz, Gesaffelstein, Whipped Cream, Dr Fresch, Nitti Gritti, Lick, One True God, Hvdes, and 1788-L.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/08-19d.html
Watch and listen:
Lil Rocketman & vibemane333: Kill Em All: https://youtu.be/eJ8QHPytwWY
phonk. trap. bass. midtempo. hiphop. drift phonk.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$16 advance;
$20 day of show.
