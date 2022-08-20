Trappin in SF: Vol. 2

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Bay Area Phonk & FSTVS present

TRAPPIN IN SF: VOL. 2

Above DNA:

Lil' Rocketman

$paceamoeba

Años

Johnny 5

Nebakaneza

The follow up to our sold out event returns to DNA Lounge with $paceamoeba joining us from New York, with Lil' Rocketman, a 24 yr old Phonk music producer, audio engineer, artist/animator, documentarian, and supreme leader from Boulder Colorado.

Local heroes Años, Johnny 5, and Nebakaneza round out this stellar lineup of purple flavored music.

Phonk music is for fans of Phonk Killer, DJ Smokey, Yung Vamp, Pharmacist, Kordhell, Kute, Dxrk ダーク, 7vvch, Ghostface Playa, Berrymane, Holy Mob, and Soudiere.

Midtempo is for fans of Rezz, Gesaffelstein, Whipped Cream, Dr Fresch, Nitti Gritti, Lick, One True God, Hvdes, and 1788-L.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/08-19d.html

Watch and listen:

Lil Rocketman & vibemane333: Kill Em All: https://youtu.be/eJ8QHPytwWY

phonk. trap. bass. midtempo. hiphop. drift phonk.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$16 advance;

$20 day of show.

