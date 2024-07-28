Tuff: SF Debut
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
TUFF: SF DEBUT
Main Room:
Brian Maier
Danny Lethal
Headliner TBA
Tuff, LA's hottest leather party comes to SF for our Dore Alley debut and we are ready to blow you...away. Tuff aspires to bring a Tom of Finland drawing to life. We highly encourage you to come out in your best gear - Leather, Latex, Western Wear, Jocks, Harnesses, Boots and more.
Powered by Mistr, Scruff, Double Scorpio, Drummer, Mr. S Leather And benefitting the Tom of Finland Foundation - as a portion of the profits from the night go to the foundation for their efforts in protecting erotic art and their programming.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/07-27.html
house.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
Gen. Adm.: $30, $40 limited advance;
$50 after;
$60 door;
VIP + Swag: $50 limited advance;
$65 after;
$75 day of show.
