TUFF: SF DEBUT

Main Room:

Brian Maier

Danny Lethal

Headliner TBA

Tuff, LA's hottest leather party comes to SF for our Dore Alley debut and we are ready to blow you...away. Tuff aspires to bring a Tom of Finland drawing to life. We highly encourage you to come out in your best gear - Leather, Latex, Western Wear, Jocks, Harnesses, Boots and more.

trew

Powered by Mistr, Scruff, Double Scorpio, Drummer, Mr. S Leather And benefitting the Tom of Finland Foundation - as a portion of the profits from the night go to the foundation for their efforts in protecting erotic art and their programming.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/07-27.html

house.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $30, $40 limited advance;

$50 after;

$60 door;

VIP + Swag: $50 limited advance;

$65 after;

$75 day of show.