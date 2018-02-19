Wooden Nickel Circus presents

TUNNEL OF LOVE

Performing:

AJ Kirsch

Amelia Van Brunt

Chloe Marvel Light Axelrod

Christian Utzman

Colin Creveling

Dante Mancini

Dwoira Galilea

Eka Boo Button

Featherpistol

Fleeky Flanco

Jacob Doyle Haslem

Mee Zee

Naomi Aeva

Stephanie Haber

Sylphie Ariella

The Fantasy Orchestra

The Klown

Take a trip through the darkest of all dark carnival rides, The Tunnel of Love! This talented and winsome troupe of circus performers is guaranteed to steal your heart - so buckle your seat belts, keep your hands and feet inside the circus train at all times, and get ready for high-flying aerials, inexplicable magic, super-human acts of balance, strength, flexibility, and more!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/02-18.html

circus. vaudeville. variety.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm.

21+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after Gen. Adm.;

$25 Balcony Seating;

$30 Main Floor Seating.