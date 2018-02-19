Tunnel of Love
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Wooden Nickel Circus presents
TUNNEL OF LOVE
Performing:
AJ Kirsch
Amelia Van Brunt
Chloe Marvel Light Axelrod
Christian Utzman
Colin Creveling
Dante Mancini
Dwoira Galilea
Eka Boo Button
Featherpistol
Fleeky Flanco
Jacob Doyle Haslem
Mee Zee
Naomi Aeva
Stephanie Haber
Sylphie Ariella
The Fantasy Orchestra
The Klown
Take a trip through the darkest of all dark carnival rides, The Tunnel of Love! This talented and winsome troupe of circus performers is guaranteed to steal your heart - so buckle your seat belts, keep your hands and feet inside the circus train at all times, and get ready for high-flying aerials, inexplicable magic, super-human acts of balance, strength, flexibility, and more!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/02-18.html
circus. vaudeville. variety.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 9pm.
21+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after Gen. Adm.;
$25 Balcony Seating;
$30 Main Floor Seating.