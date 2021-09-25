Turbo Drive: Robots With Rayguns + Watch Out For Snakes

Performing Live:

ROBOTS WITH RAYGUNS -- https://www.facebook.com/robotswithrayguns

WATCH OUT FOR SNAKES -- https://www.watchoutforsnakestheband.com/

With DJs:

Meikee Magnetic

Devon

Danny Delorean

Robots With Rayguns has become known for his inventive use of the glistening, over the top pop of the 80's, and his ability to attract collaborations with some of the best artists of his generation. He delves into dark, but always danceable territory, exploring conspiracy theories, alien abduction, the illuminati, and even that ultimate sin... being an introvert.

trew

Watch Out For Snakes is an 8-bit synthwave geek from Atlanta. Layering Nes and Game Boy chip sounds, Wofs creates darkly energetic tracks that pay homage to old video games and 80's films, without taking things too seriously.

Turbo Drive: the biggest, and longest running synthwave party in the world! Music for fans of: Stranger Things, Kung Fury, Drive, Turbo Kid, and neo-80s nostalgia. Neon, Lasers, Chrome, Synths, Legwarmers, Fast Cars. This is the soundtrack for Carefree drives along the beach, Day-go legwarmer aerobics, Sunsets over laser grids, Outrunning the cops in a cyberpunk dystopia, Falling in love with your first robot crush, and occasionally Summoning the unholy forces from the depths with a keytar.

Spinning music by artists like: Kavinsky, Carpenter Brut, Perturbator, Dance with the Dead, Com Truise, Gost, Robert Parker, Cut Copy, Barretso, Lazerhawk, Chromeo, College, Anoraak, Electric Youth, Miami Nights 1984, 80's Stallone, Tesla Boy, Dvas, Futurecop!, The Outrunners, FM Attack, Flashworx, Mitch Murder, Noir Deco, Garth Knight, Power Glove, Protector 101 and much more!

synthwave. retrowave. darksynth. outrun. midtempo. electro.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$20 advance;

$25 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/09-24d.html

Watch and listen:

Robots With Rayguns: Runaway: http://youtu.be/PvJmjelEPTs

Watch Out For Snakes: Fight Those Invisible Ninjas: http://youtu.be/EP21nQYoF6Y