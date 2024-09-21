Performing Live:

U.D.O. -- https://www.udo-online.de/news-98.html

Plus guests, TBA!

Udo Dirkschneider, the voice of Accept, has a long career spawning almost five decades that helped define German heavy metal. His unique and raspy vocals and his taste for huge choruses made him the one of the most recognizable characters in heavy metal history. You want a singer with balls? Look no further than Udo- the titan of metal who made camo cool! After recording 10 albums with Accept, Udo formed U.D.O., a powerhouse metal 5 piece who are currently touring in support of their recently released 20th studio album- Touchdown.

metal. heavy metal. german metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$30 advance;

$39 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/09-20.html

Watch and listen:

U.D.O.: Prophecy: https://youtu.be/HsHh9hMlayY