U.D.O.

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Performing Live:

U.D.O. -- https://www.udo-online.de/news-98.html

Plus guests, TBA!

Udo Dirkschneider, the voice of Accept, has a long career spawning almost five decades that helped define German heavy metal. His unique and raspy vocals and his taste for huge choruses made him the one of the most recognizable characters in heavy metal history. You want a singer with balls? Look no further than Udo- the titan of metal who made camo cool! After recording 10 albums with Accept, Udo formed U.D.O., a powerhouse metal 5 piece who are currently touring in support of their recently released 20th studio album- Touchdown.

metal. heavy metal. german metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

No title

trew

all ages.

$30 advance;

$39 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/09-20.html

Watch and listen:

U.D.O.: Prophecy: https://youtu.be/HsHh9hMlayY

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - U.D.O. - 2024-09-21 04:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - U.D.O. - 2024-09-21 04:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - U.D.O. - 2024-09-21 04:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - U.D.O. - 2024-09-21 04:00:00 ical