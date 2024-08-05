Performing Live:

ULTRA SUNN -- https://www.ultrasunn.com/

LORD NIKON -- https://www.facebook.com/lordnikonsynth

With DJ:

Starr Noir

Ultra Sunn is a dark wave duo from Brussels. Deep vocals unfold over analog synthesizers and industrial drum machines. Ultra Sunn creates luminous and hypnotic hymns about gender equality, the normative aspect of society, street harassment and the fight against anxiety.

With a name inspired by the movie Hackers, Lord Nikon is a powerhouse of heavy, dark, atmospheric Synth music. A multi-instrumentalist who shreds on the guitar, as well his keyboard and synthesizer, a Lord Nikon show is always an event!

DJ Starr Noir provides a dance floor experience that was created from her love of Goth & Industrial but has grown to include current Dark Alt & Electronica. DJ Starr will be playing before, between and after the bands.

post punk. ebm. synthpop. darkwave.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-07d.html

Watch and listen:

Ultra Sunn: Can You Believe It: https://youtu.be/XluyXH-evFE