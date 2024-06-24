Unholy Sabbath: Artillery

Performing Live:

ARTILLERY

VAPOR

RIVETSKULL

WAR CURSE

With DJ:

Bleeding Priest

When Artillery formed in the small Copenhagen suburb of Taastrup in 1982, little did they know they'd be here alive, vibrant, and ready to destroy in 2024. Sure, they've had their share of ups and downs-the but Artillery have survived. They were there when thrash metal took off. They were around to see the emergence of death metal. And they're here today, to make their mark on a whole new generation of metalhead. Artillery's highly energetic, riff-centric and often fast-paced music helped define thrash metal as we know it.

Vapor represents the greater Bay Area with a powerhouse mix of thrash, death, and speed metal combined with a newer kind of vocal and drumming. Their musicianship, uniqueness, and dedication make for awesome riffs, crushing lyrics, and explosive live shows since 2004!

Rivetskull come from Seattle to deliver classic heavy metal punctuated with poignant lyrics.Their songs tell of the human experience, exploring the highs and lows, and triumphs and tribulations that define life's journey, inviting listeners to connect with the raw and visceral aspects of existence.

War Curse, with their true to roots Bay Area sound, walks a path blazed by the thrash metal titans of yesteryear while creating a distinct imprint of their own. High energy shows across the map garnered War Curse the reputation of being a must see live act with their no holds barred brand of thrash metal.

Known worldwide for his day job, the drummer of Bay Area Thrash legends Death Angel, DJ Bleeding Priest (Will Carroll) will be playing his fav tracks from his extensive Metal vinyl collection before, between and after the bands.

metal. thrash. speed metal. extreme metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$26 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/06-23.html

Watch and listen:

Artillery: Turn Up the Rage: https://youtu.be/-1yVzWY4scY

Vapor: Satans Fury: https://youtu.be/2-BB4iYJw3Y

Rivetskull: Crash and Burn: https://youtu.be/fXibzQQKvJM

War Curse: Serpent: https://youtu.be/njESqO-LBS4