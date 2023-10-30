Unholy Sabbath: Halloween Fest
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live: Main Room:
HATRIOT -- https://www.hatriotmetal.com/
CULTURAL WARFARE -- https://www.facebook.com/culturalwarfare
WAR TROLL -- https://www.facebook.com/wartrollofficial
With DJ:
The Last Angry Manny
Performing Live: Above DNA:
MY OWN BURIAL -- https://www.facebook.com/myownburial
ASHES FALLEN -- https://www.facebook.com/ashesfallenmusic
THE INK BATS -- https://www.facebook.com/theinkbats
With DJ:
Adrienne Scissorhands
Videos
Plus guests, TBA!
Trick or Treat! The Unholy Sabbath and Post Mortem team up for a Halloween Fest with 6 live bands and 2 DJs in both rooms featuring the best of Metal and Death Rock! One ticket gets you into both shows!
In the Main Room: Metal!
Hatriot was formed in 2011 in the Bay Area by former singer and metal legend Steve \"Zetro\" Souza (Exodus) and guitarist Kosta Varvatakis. When Zetro left the band to rejoin Exodus full time, his sons, Cody Souza on bass and vocals and Nick Souza on drums, took over and proved themselves worthy of the Souza name. Instead of resting on their famous lineage, Hatriot attack the stage with a hunger and ferocity that makes the pit explode!
Cultural Warfare, hailing out of Oakland, California write music that stays true to classic Bay Area metal while creating a modern twist in the music to birth a melodic, yet aggressive sound all its own. Cultural Warfare creates a thrash inspired sound of their own while flying the flag of music that inspired them along the way.
War Troll: From far beyond the eastern hills.. through the icy moors of the frozen north and the scorching sands of the southern wastes.. the trolls have come. Feasting, drinking, and drinking and feasting... Crushing all in their path...The warcries have been sounded... the storm clouds gather... arm yourselves and prepare for battle... Prepare... for Wartroll!!!
DJ The Last Angry Manny has been a fixture in the Bay Area Metal Scene for decades, waving the flag of thrash and extreme music even when the world turned to grunge and pop. He will be playing an all vinyl set of metal hits and rarities before, between and after the bands in the Main Room.
In Above DNA: Death Rock!
My Own Burial is a coffin that keeps old mental rags, painted with different shades of black ink. Hailing from Spain, their sound is a web of Post Punk & Dark Wave intertwined where all the music influences from childhood emerge in a particular sound.
Ashes Fallen express themselves with long, dynamic songs, musicality and depth that highlight their more-is-more arrangements. A range of sounds, tempos, and moods. Meaning and substance. All the things you're not supposed to do in the streaming era. Northern California Gothic rock band Ashes Fallen wear their bruised but still beating hearts on their sleeves. Their sound is heavier than when they first formed in 2019 but is still inspired by the gothic rock and post-punk of the past while remaining unquestionably contemporary and relevant in 2023.
The Ink Bats are a post-punk/psych/goth-influenced band based in Oakland, California. Together, musically and energetically, The Ink Bats are an alchemic amalgamation of their influences. In their songs you'll hear their reverence for psychedelic and garage sounds of the 60's, their affinity for the edginess of post-punk bands of the late 70's and early 80's, and their affection for new wave, goth, and classic death rock.
DJ Adrienne Scissorhands is SF's reigning deathrock queen. Her long running monthly party, Post Mortem, has been the go to destination for spooky kids and her twitch channel reaches fans of classic and current trad-goth, post-punk and deathrock worldwide. She will be on the decks before, between and after the bands in Above DNA.
metal. thrash. gothic. dark wave. post-punk.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/10-29.html
Watch and listen:
Hatriot: Horns And Halos: https://youtu.be/eioj4wrjUgA
Cultural Warfare: Eyes of The Land: https://youtu.be/1oYMlLHMmXY
My Own Burial: Stairs: https://youtu.be/MzLARZ6GpzU
Ashes Fallen: Vampira: The Ballad of Maila: https://youtu.be/YmYoqCoAlXI
Info
credits