Unholy Sabbath: Phantom Witch

Performing Live:

PHANTOM WITCH

KNIGHT AND GALLOW

WAR TROLL

With DJ:

Bleeding Priest

Welcome to the Unholy Sabbath Matinee: We heard you and now we are gonna start the night early! For an extra $5 you can get any pizza slice you want - you'll need some energy for the Pit! Unholy Sabbath is a monthly showcase of the finest Bay Area Metal bands presented by the DNA Lounge. Our goal is to embrace the community aspect of the Metal community. Come hang out and watch your favorite local bands on the big stage at DNA, discover new talent and have some drinks and pizza with your friends. Support Local Metal! 🤘

trew

Phantom Witch are destined to be the next great Bay Area thrash band. Pushing the speed, intensity, and chaos up to 11, Phantom Witch is Metal.

Knight and Gallow from Sacramento play poser disposing epic Heavy Metal! Are you ready for swords, sorcery and brutal riffing?!

War Troll: From far beyond the eastern hills.. through the icy moors of the frozen north and the scorching sands of the southern wastes.. the trolls have come. Feasting, drinking, and drinking and feasting... Crushing all in their path...The warcries have been sounded... the storm clouds gather... arm yourselves and prepare for battle... Prepare... for Wartroll!!!

DJ Bleeding Priest: Known worldwide for his day job, the drummer of Bay Area Thrash legends Death Angel, DJ Bleeding Priest (Will Carroll) will be playing his fav tracks from his extensive Metal vinyl collection between the bands and after the show.

metal. thrash metal. troll metal.

doors @ 5:30pm;

show @ 6:30pm.

all ages.

Gen. Adm.: $15 advance;

$20 day of show;

Show and a Slice: $20 advance;

$25 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-26.html

Watch and listen:

Phantom Witch: In Delusion: https://youtu.be/esi0s_KGR9M

War Troll: New Troll 'Ere!: https://youtu.be/llA6ScnU_Jg