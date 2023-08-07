United We Dance
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bourne Creative presents
UNITED WE DANCE
Main Room:
Adonix
Jonathan Hess
Raz Davidov
United We Dance -- A Festival-inspired EDM Dance party spinnin' hits from the world's biggest DJs. Expect to hear music from Martin Garrix, Tiësto, Afrojack, Alesso, Zedd, Armin Van Buren, R3hab, Hardwell, Nicky Romero, Chris Lake, Avicii, and more!
Featuring lyrics you can sing to, custom edits, and good vibes 🫶
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/07-07.html
bass house. progressive house. electro house.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
