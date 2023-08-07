Bourne Creative presents

UNITED WE DANCE

Main Room:

Adonix

Jonathan Hess

Raz Davidov

United We Dance -- A Festival-inspired EDM Dance party spinnin' hits from the world's biggest DJs. Expect to hear music from Martin Garrix, Tiësto, Afrojack, Alesso, Zedd, Armin Van Buren, R3hab, Hardwell, Nicky Romero, Chris Lake, Avicii, and more!

trew

Featuring lyrics you can sing to, custom edits, and good vibes 🫶

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/07-07.html

bass house. progressive house. electro house.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.