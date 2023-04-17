Performing Live:

UNTIL I WAKE -- https://www.facebook.com/untiliwake

DARK DIVINE -- https://www.dark-divine.com/

CATCH YOUR BREATH -- https://www.facebook.com/catchyourbreathtx

According to the metal bible Kerrang, Until I Wake \"play the kind of slamming, scene-entrenched metalcore that has excited kids in torn jeans for generations\". Until I Wake combine metal core, hard rock and even nu-metal influences blending anthemic choruses with aggressive growls using real-life trials, tribulations, and triumphs as their lyrical backdrop.

trew

Darkness has a way of pulling us in and Dark Divine has mastered the art of capturing that essence. Hailing from Orlando, FL this Hard Rock act shows us a side of darkness that brings a sentiment of anguish mixed with a sincere notion of understanding. Conceptual ideology aside, the band brings hard hitting instrumentation and a vocal power that stands to cement the act as a fresh mainstay of the hard rock and metal genres for years to come.

Catch Your Breath is a fresh, burgeoning Hard Rock band based out of Austin, Texas. Their music injects a unique mix of synth soundscaping elements, imaginative production, and refined songwriting for an intense amount of emotion.

hard rock. metal. post-hardcore. metalcore.

6pm - 11pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/04-16d.html

Watch and listen:

Until I Wake: Hope Ur Happy: https://youtu.be/X6ib2I9UkVU

Dark Divine: The Fear: https://youtu.be/1thyk8nQzTE

Catch Your Breath: Dial Tone: https://youtu.be/4ATJkdBQL6k