Until I Wake
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
UNTIL I WAKE -- https://www.facebook.com/untiliwake
DARK DIVINE -- https://www.dark-divine.com/
CATCH YOUR BREATH -- https://www.facebook.com/catchyourbreathtx
According to the metal bible Kerrang, Until I Wake \"play the kind of slamming, scene-entrenched metalcore that has excited kids in torn jeans for generations\". Until I Wake combine metal core, hard rock and even nu-metal influences blending anthemic choruses with aggressive growls using real-life trials, tribulations, and triumphs as their lyrical backdrop.
Darkness has a way of pulling us in and Dark Divine has mastered the art of capturing that essence. Hailing from Orlando, FL this Hard Rock act shows us a side of darkness that brings a sentiment of anguish mixed with a sincere notion of understanding. Conceptual ideology aside, the band brings hard hitting instrumentation and a vocal power that stands to cement the act as a fresh mainstay of the hard rock and metal genres for years to come.
Catch Your Breath is a fresh, burgeoning Hard Rock band based out of Austin, Texas. Their music injects a unique mix of synth soundscaping elements, imaginative production, and refined songwriting for an intense amount of emotion.
hard rock. metal. post-hardcore. metalcore.
6pm - 11pm.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/04-16d.html
Watch and listen:
Until I Wake: Hope Ur Happy: https://youtu.be/X6ib2I9UkVU
Dark Divine: The Fear: https://youtu.be/1thyk8nQzTE
Catch Your Breath: Dial Tone: https://youtu.be/4ATJkdBQL6k
