Performing Live:

VHS CELEBS -- https://www.vhscelebs.com/

Plus guests, TBA!

VHS Celebs is a synthwave duo that creates epic music inspired by 80's movies, pop culture, and VHS movies They met while chasing tornadoes across the midwest and have been making waves in the music scene ever since. Believe is a Grammy-nominated songwriter and vocalist from Atlanta who brings his passion for storytelling and nostalgia to every song. sixtyhertz is a multi-instrumentalist and producer from LA who crafts immersive soundscapes with analogue synths and retro vibes.

synthwave.

doors @ 9:30pm;

show @ 10pm.

18+ with ID.

trew

$10 limited advance;

$16 after;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/04-20d.html

Watch and listen:

VHS Celebs: Big Mistake: https://youtu.be/MnaOhhfk3Bw

VHS Celebs: Color Wheel: https://youtu.be/F14NltU-aAo