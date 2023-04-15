Performing Live:

Since their founding in 1983, Vader (named for Star Wars' dark lord, of course), Poland's premier death metal band, have been through many lineup changes. Only founding vocalist/guitarist Piotr \"Peter\" Wiwczarek remains from the original incarnation. Along with the many personnel changes came musical evolution: Vader were founded as a power metal band who quickly embraced thrash, then speed metal, before embracing their ever-evolving, always-brutal brand of death metal.

An uncompromising sibling extreme metal trio from Brazil, Krisiun's savage lyrics, punishing riffs, and unmitigated velocity helped make them one of the more punitive metal ensembles to emerge in the 1990s. Heavily influenced by bands like Slayer, Sodom, and Morbid Angel, the band employ a vicious, straight-ahead death metal style that was crystallized into pure fury on career-making outings like Apocalyptic Revelation (1998), Conquerors of Armageddon (2000), and the Great Execution (2011) that brought many imitators out of the woodwork.

Merging brutal physical power with an unerringly precise attack, Decrepit Birth are a technical death metal band from Santa Cruz, California. The band's story begins in the mid-'90s, when vocalist Bill Robinson met guitarist Matt Sotelo, and the two discovered they shared an ambition to create truly uncompromising music

metal. death metal. thrash metal.

