Performing Live:

VOID PALACE

EX-HEIR

SECRET MUTILATOR

An apparition of industrial and darkwave influenced techno and dark electro, Void Palace is a salient specter born in the LA underground scene. Void Palace blends traditional Ebm, modern Berlin techno, and Post-Punk, while also adding elements of classic Electro to create an infectious new rhythm to get lost in.

Ex-Heir delivers raw, pulsating dark electronix to serve your body and sweat your soul. The solo project of San Francisco based John Mal conjures hypnotic & visceral sonic spells composed with 80's hardware.

Secret Mutilator is a stripped down electro-punk outfit from Los Angeles. Their sound takes circuit-bent synthesizers blended over heavy drums, tape-effects and glitch-noise. The result is an aggressive and experimental version of electronic body music that has been called Minimal Synth Maximum Punk!

electronic body music. darkwave.

doors @ 7:30pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/06-27d.html

Watch and listen:

Ex-Heir: Shallow: https://youtu.be/qbUtiHyptS0