Performing Live:

WANDER -- https://www.facebook.com/wakingwander

GNARBOOTS -- http://www.weareallgnarboots.com/

LOGAN PARK

Tracer

Wander is a post-rock quartet from Oakland, California. Feelings distilled and amplified, their music will guide you on a journey through every emotion you've known and a good number you haven't.

Gnarboots is a dynamic, formless entity of musical non-conformity. They don't practice, and anything goes. Gnarboots is you. You are Gnarboots. We are all Gnarboots. Gnarboots forever.

Logan Park is super good people with super good songs. Formerly of sMallWaves, Even The Trees, Velociraptors Can Open Doors, and No Tengo Amigos.

Tracer is echoes in the void, industrial techno and future dubs.

rock. metal. chiptunes.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$10 advance;

$15 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/176425269782340/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/03-03d.html