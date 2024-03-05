War Troll: Late Show / After Party

Performing Live:

WAR TROLL

We know you won't wanna head home after the Wind Rose show downstairs so right after Wind Rose is done, the mighty War Troll will play the Official After Party upstairs at Above DNA! If you purchased a ticket for the Wind Rose concert, admission is free: just walk upstairs! Keep the party going with the Trolls! If you just want to come to War Troll: advance tix are only $6.66!! Doors at 10:30pm! Don't Miss It!

War Troll: From far beyond the eastern hills.. through the icy moors of the frozen north and the scorching sands of the southern wastes.. the trolls have come. Feasting, drinking, and drinking and feasting... Crushing all in their path...The warcries have been sounded... the storm clouds gather... arm yourselves and prepare for battle... Prepare... for Wartroll!!!

Yes the D20 shots will available at the show! Will you: Revel in the spoils of battle with a 20 and get the drink of your dreams from the Goddess of Luck? Or be cursed with a 1 and sup on the dreaded Betrayal?! Take your D20 and grasp your cocktail destiny. To glory!

metal. thrash metal. troll metal.

doors @ 10:30pm;

show @ 11pm.

all ages.

$6.66 advance;

$10 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-02d.html

Watch and listen:

War Troll: New Troll 'Ere!: https://youtu.be/llA6ScnU_Jg