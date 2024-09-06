Performing Live:

WHORES -- https://www.whoresband.com/

Plus guests, TBA!

Whores are the new kings of noise rock. The Atlanta trio has established themselves as one of the most successful and motivated bands in the genre today. Through intense, cathartic live performances and the perfected aggressive tenacity present on their recordings, the band has gained a fervent following sure to do nothing but grow in the years to come. Their debut album was widely praised, garnering spots in the top ten on album of the year lists through publications such as Rolling Stone, MetalSucks, Heavy Planet, Invisible Oranges, Shiny Grey Monotone, and more. They have taken noise rock to the next level and show no signs of slowing down on their quest for world domination!

noise rock. rock. sludge rock. metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

trew

all ages.

$22 advance;

$28 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/06-08.html

Watch and listen:

Whores: I See You Are Also Wearing A Black T-Shirt: https://youtu.be/MgcSe12xdds