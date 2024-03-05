Performing Live:

WIND ROSE -- https://www.windroseofficial.com/

XANDRIA -- https://www.facebook.com/xandriaofficial

Plus guests, TBA!

Wind Rose, known as the Dwarves of Heavy Metal are a heavy metal band born in Italy whose lyrics and style are mainly inspired to the dwarves of fantasy like in The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings. They conquered the world when they released Diggy Diggy Hole which has amassed over 39 million views on YouTube- a massive achievement for an army of Middle Earth dwellers. After years of building their devoted following, they return to our shores as conquering headliners!

trew

Xandria is a symphonic metal band that crosses metal with atmospheric soundscapes. There is a soundtrack-like, orchestral finesse inherent to the live compositions, echoed by pounding groove and sophisticated shredding. Folklore and balladry mix with heavy thrash and an overall fearlessness. There is no doubt: Xandria are not only fearless, they are at their most entertaining and thrilling right now.

In the spirit of the Wind Rose show, DNA Lounge will be offering a D20 shot all night long! Roll the D20 challenge and consult the cocktail treasure table!

Will you: Revel in the spoils of battle with a 20 and get the drink of your dreams from the Goddess of Luck? Or be cursed with a 1 and sup on the dreaded Betrayal?! Take your D20 and grasp your cocktail destiny. To glory!

metal. power metal. symphonic metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$29 advance;

$37 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-02.html