Xile Collective presents

XILE FEST: A BENEFIT FOR NICO GROSSI

Above DNA:

WY-FY

Ben Danklin

Dmn

Gold Uzi

Sirreal

Plus guests, TBA...

Dazzle Room:

J-Costa

Alien

Dæno

Mile High

Irie Mike

Colin Roberts

This is a benefit show for Nico Grossi and a show dedicated to the memory of Tyler Silva!! As we've all come to love and appreciate the friends we have in the EDM community, it is important to remember that we can lose those friends in the blink of an eye. We are lucky to have Nico with us today, but he needs your help to pay for his medical expenses. All ticket sales are going to pay for Nico's medical expenses. DNA Lounge is donating the space and all the artists are donating their performances. If you don't already know what happened, you can see Nico's story here. Special thank you to Ally Hardesty for making this fundraiser happen! Even if you can't go, please buy a ticket or donate here.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/03-30d.html

dubstep. riddim. trap. d+b.

9pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.

$15 advance;

$15 donation.