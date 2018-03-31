Xile Fest: A Benefit for Nico Grossi
Xile Collective presents
XILE FEST: A BENEFIT FOR NICO GROSSI
Above DNA:
WY-FY
Ben Danklin
Dmn
Gold Uzi
Sirreal
Plus guests, TBA...
Dazzle Room:
J-Costa
Alien
Dæno
Mile High
Irie Mike
Colin Roberts
This is a benefit show for Nico Grossi and a show dedicated to the memory of Tyler Silva!! As we've all come to love and appreciate the friends we have in the EDM community, it is important to remember that we can lose those friends in the blink of an eye. We are lucky to have Nico with us today, but he needs your help to pay for his medical expenses. All ticket sales are going to pay for Nico's medical expenses. DNA Lounge is donating the space and all the artists are donating their performances. If you don't already know what happened, you can see Nico's story here. Special thank you to Ally Hardesty for making this fundraiser happen! Even if you can't go, please buy a ticket or donate here.
