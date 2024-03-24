Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

YES AND: THE ARIANA GRANDE DANCE PARTY

Main Room:

DJ Cip

2nite

Come celebrate the launch of Ariana's new album, Eternal Sunshine. with a dance party dedicated to our favorite pony-tailed heroine. Sing your heart out to \"Yes, and\"? \"We Can't be Friends\" \"Supernatural\" and faves from her full discography like \"7 rings\" \"Dangerous Woman\" \"thank u next\" \"Positions\" \"One Last Time\" \"34+35\" and more! Plus hear Ariana adjacent artists like Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo, Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga and more!

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/03-23.html

pop. r&b.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$25 after;

$35 door.