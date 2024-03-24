Yes And: The Ariana Grande Dance Party

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

YES AND: THE ARIANA GRANDE DANCE PARTY

Main Room:

DJ Cip

2nite

Come celebrate the launch of Ariana's new album, Eternal Sunshine. with a dance party dedicated to our favorite pony-tailed heroine. Sing your heart out to \"Yes, and\"? \"We Can't be Friends\" \"Supernatural\" and faves from her full discography like \"7 rings\" \"Dangerous Woman\" \"thank u next\" \"Positions\" \"One Last Time\" \"34+35\" and more! Plus hear Ariana adjacent artists like Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo, Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga and more!

pop. r&b.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$25 after;

$35 door.

