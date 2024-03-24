Yes And: The Ariana Grande Dance Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents
YES AND: THE ARIANA GRANDE DANCE PARTY
Main Room:
DJ Cip
2nite
Come celebrate the launch of Ariana's new album, Eternal Sunshine. with a dance party dedicated to our favorite pony-tailed heroine. Sing your heart out to \"Yes, and\"? \"We Can't be Friends\" \"Supernatural\" and faves from her full discography like \"7 rings\" \"Dangerous Woman\" \"thank u next\" \"Positions\" \"One Last Time\" \"34+35\" and more! Plus hear Ariana adjacent artists like Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo, Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga and more!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/03-23.html
pop. r&b.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$25 after;
$35 door.
