Youngsta is one of dubstep's foundational figures, an integral force in shaping the genre from its earliest days. A specialist through and through, he's stayed true to the sound throughout its evolution, pushing the original minimalist style that's now seeing a resurgence in interest. His career started at the age of 12 when he landed a regular show on North London Pirate Creek FM and has taken him to some of the biggest stages in the world.

A sound design enthusiast, Abstrakt Sonance is a passionate and boundary pushing producer. This shows greatly in his unique, energetic stage show. With an array of raw energy and emotion, he manages to express deep emotion in his tunes while still delivering powerful bass lines that have been moving dance floors throughout the globe. The impact of Abstrakt Sonance's music has grown exponentially and his tracks can be found in the crates of underground selectors and international headliners alike.

Rafeeki, a project born from the depths of Mother Nature, encompasses a journey taken through many realms from jungles to the woods, across the oceans and through the deserts. In alignment with this journey, Rafeeki sculpts intricate sonic landscapes through breaking cross-genre boundaries by incorporating rich melodic tapestries, textures, impactful bass lines and intricate Adsr manipulations to craft a multi-dimensional journey.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/07-19.html

dubstep. bass. experimental.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$21 after;

$27 door.