Main Room:

Youngsta

Rafeeki

Youngsta is one of dubstep's foundational figures, an integral force in shaping the genre from its earliest days. A specialist through and through, he's stayed true to the sound throughout its evolution, pushing the original minimalist style that's now seeing a resurgence in interest. His career started at the age of 12 when he landed a regular show on North London Pirate Creek FM and has taken him to some of the biggest stages in the world.

Rafeeki, a project born from the depths of Mother Nature, encompasses a journey taken through many realms from jungles to the woods, across the oceans and through the deserts. In alignment with this journey, Rafeeki sculpts intricate sonic landscapes through breaking cross-genre boundaries by incorporating rich melodic tapestries, textures, impactful bass lines and intricate Adsr manipulations to craft a multi-dimensional journey.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/07-20.html

dubstep. bass. experimental.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$21 after;

$27 door.