Zombii Freakshow: Apocalyptic Breakdown
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Zombii Gang & PLUR Alliance present
ZOMBII FREAKSHOW: APOCALYPTIC BREAKDOWN
Main Room:
I9Bonsai
Saturn
Nomu
Niqbo
Kidlords
9aradox
Young4n
Killpariah
Busby999
Smoking Stogies
Chains
Glitterthroat
Mikesaatchi
Gab6
Drop down into the apocalypse and get ready to mosh⚠️ Live vocal performances from all artists until midnight, with DJ rave after! 🎤 Wear your most industrial Apocalyptic attire and sink into the depths of the dirt⛓ The apocalypse invites everybody so bring your closest enemy's 🎭
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/02-24.html
Watch and listen:
i9bonsai: https://youtu.be/6Qu4KZSLdTI
Saturn: Brutal Truth: https://youtu.be/4rJl6chgiw8
hardstyle. digicore. hyperpop. scenecore.
7pm - 2:30am.
all ages.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
Info
credits