Zombii Freakshow: Apocalyptic Breakdown

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Zombii Gang & PLUR Alliance present

ZOMBII FREAKSHOW: APOCALYPTIC BREAKDOWN

Main Room:

I9Bonsai

Saturn

Nomu

Niqbo

Kidlords

9aradox

Young4n

Killpariah

No title

trew

Busby999

Smoking Stogies

Chains

Glitterthroat

Mikesaatchi

Gab6

Drop down into the apocalypse and get ready to mosh⚠️ Live vocal performances from all artists until midnight, with DJ rave after! 🎤 Wear your most industrial Apocalyptic attire and sink into the depths of the dirt⛓ The apocalypse invites everybody so bring your closest enemy's 🎭

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/02-24.html

Watch and listen:

i9bonsai: https://youtu.be/6Qu4KZSLdTI

Saturn: Brutal Truth: https://youtu.be/4rJl6chgiw8

hardstyle. digicore. hyperpop. scenecore.

7pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.

